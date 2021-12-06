VCU Hall of Famer Calvin Duncan giving back with basketball clinics

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Calvin Duncan had a Hall of Fame career on the hardwood for Virginia Commonwealth University’s basketball team.

Now, he’s sharing his knowledge of the game through a series of basketball clinics at the Old Hundred Elementary gymnasium for players ages 7-12.

“I am all about young people learning the fundamentals,” Duncan said. “Also, it’s a lot of life lessons you can learn through basketball. So that’s what I try to give them and it keeps me young.”

Duncan’s lessons transcend sports.

“I use basketball as a platform to be able to share the most important lesson and that’s the game of life,” Duncan said. “It’s just a platform for me to be able to let people know…greatness is in you. Dream and dream big. Think and think big because you will do it.”

The final sessions are Monday, Dec. 13 from 6 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. to 8:45 p.m. The cost is $60 per session.

“At one point in time, I was just like these little kids, just trying to figure it all out and people helped me along the way,” Duncan said. “If you are faithful and practice the fundamentals and have fun, regardless of what you want to be and what you want to do, if you believe it, you can achieve it and go on and receive it.”