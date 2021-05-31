VCU heading to Mississippi, UVA to South Carolina for NCAA Baseball Tournament

FILE – In this June 14, 2019, file photo, the College World Series logo is partially painted at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, Neb., as Vanderbilt players practice ahead of their College World Series game against Louisville. A group of Power Five coaches led by Michigan’s Erik Bakich is proposing a later start to the college baseball season to trim expenses in the post-coronavirus era, make the game more fan friendly and reduce injury risk to players. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The NCAA announced its pairings for the double elimination regional round of the 2021 Division I baseball tournament, and VCU and UVA know where they’ll be playing, as well as their opponents for their first games.

VCU won the Atlantic 10 championship and automatically qualified for the 64-team tournament. The Rams will take part in the Starkville, Miss. regional hosted by Mississippi State. They’ll play Campbell at 8 p.m. on Friday. Samford is the other team taking part in the regional.

Virginia came up short in their quest to win the ACC tournament, but their strong finish to the regular season combined with their performance over the weekend in Charlotte was good enough to earn the Cavaliers an at-large selection. UVA will play in the Columbia, S.C. regional and take on the host South Carolina Gamecocks at noon on Friday.

Two other Virginia teams qualified for the tournament. Norfolk State made it by virtue of winning the MEAC title and will play East Carolina in the Greenville, N.C. regional at noon Friday. And Old Dominion won the C-USA championship. The Monarchs will also compete in the Columbia, S.C. regional and will take on Jacksonville at 7 p.m. on Friday.