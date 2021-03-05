VCU in action at the 2021 Atlantic 10 Tournament in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The VCU Rams are currently taking on the Dayton Flyers in the quarterfinals of the 2021 Atlantic 10 Men’s Basketball Tournament in Richmond. The game is being played at the VCU Siegel Center.

The Rams are currently up 29-18 with 5:16 remaining in the first half. Bones Hyland leads all scorers with 16 points and has 4 rebounds. Adrian Baldwin Jr. also has 7 points for the Rams.

VCU’s defense is creating problems for Dayton, having generated 10 Flyer turnovers already. The Rams are also 12-of-21 shooting.

The winner of this game meets the winner of Friday’s last quarterfinal game between George Mason and Davidson on Saturday in the A-10 semifinals. Stay with 8Sports for full coverage of the Atlantic 10 Tournament.