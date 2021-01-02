VCU Men’s Basketball postpones Saturday’s game due to COVID-19

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — VCU Men’s Basketball announced on Twitter it is postponing today’s game and all team activities due to COVID-19.

“VCU Follows the Atlantic 10 Conference, university and Virginia Department of Health guidelines to prioritize the safety of student-athletes, coaches and staff as well as the VCU community,” VCU Basketball said in a tweet. “The program will resume team activities once all personnel clear COVID-19 protocols.”

While Saturday’s game against Davidson has been postponed, there has been no decision made about any other upcoming games.

This is a breaking story, stay with 8News for updates.

