VCU Rams women’s basketball coach Beth O’Boyle signs contract extension

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — After leading the VCU Rams to their second NCAA Tournament bid in program history in the 2020-21 season, women’s basketball head coach Beth O’Boyle signed a contract extension on Thursday.

The two-year extension will keep O’Boyle with the program through the 2025-26 season.

“It’s been an honor to represent VCU and lead our women’s basketball program. I am grateful for the university’s commitment to me and our program and I would like to thank Dr. Michael Rao and Ed McLaughlin for their continued support,” O’Boyle said in a press release.

She said she was extremely proud of the athletes on the team and how much they’ve grown as players and off the court. O’Boyle expressed that she was excited to keep building a legacy at VCU.

VCU athletic director Ed McLaughlin said in a press release that O’Boyle earned her contract extension and that the university likes to reward success like the team’s historic season.

“Winning the Atlantic 10 Championship and reaching the NCAA Tournament came as a result of her building our program the correct way for sustainable success,” McLaughlin said. “Her leadership focuses on developing our student-athletes into the best versions of themselves so they excel in the classroom, on the court and in life after they graduate from VCU.”

He said that he wants to have O’Boyle coaching the women’s basketball team “for years to come.”

O’Boyle is 122-94 in seven seasons at VCU and guided the Rams to the Atlantic 10 Tournament title this spring to earn the conference’s automatic NCAA bid.

O’Boyle and the Rams open their season on Friday against Middle Tennessee State at 6 p.m.