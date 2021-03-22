VCU taking on Indiana in first round of NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The VCU women’s basketball team is currently in action taking on Indiana in the first round of the 2021 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament. The game is being played on the campus of the University of Texas-San Antonio.

VCU trails Indiana at halftime 22-17.

The Rams trailed the Hoosiers 16-11 at the end of the first quarter. Early in the second period, VCU went on a 6-0 run to take a 17-16 lead, but the Hoosiers jumped back out in front on the ensuing possession.

Samantha Robinson has 6 points for VCU to lead all Rams scorers. Sarah Te-Biasu has 4 points, and Tera Reed has a team high 6 rebounds through 20 minutes for the Rams.

The game is currently airing on ESPNU. The winner of this game will take on the winner of the Gonzaga/Belmont game in the second round.

