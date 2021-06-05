VCU wins 22nd straight, 19-4 over Campbell in NCAA Tournament opener

Tyler Locklear runs to third base during an Old Dominion at VCU NCAA baseball game on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, in Richmond, Va. (AP Photo/Amber Searls)

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Hunter Vay hit two home runs, Hogan Brown had six RBIs, and No. 2 regional seed VCU extended the nation’s longest winning streak to 22 games with a 19-4 win over third-seeded Campbell in the Starkville Regional.

VCU had five home runs and 17 hits, breaking the game open with a seven-run second inning and extending the lead to 17-2 after the sixth. Thomas Harrington got the loss for the Camels.

The Rams will take on regional host Mississippi State at 8 p.m. on Saturday, with a trip to the regional final on the line. The Bulldogs are seeded seventh nationally and defeated Samford 8-4 on Friday in their regional opener.

If VCU loses to Mississippi State, they’ll play the winner of the elimination game between Samford and Campbell at 3 p.m. on Sunday. If the Rams were to advance from that game, they would have to beat Mississippi State twice to advance to next weekend’s super regionals.

In other NCAA Tournament action, Old Dominion defeated Jacksonville 4-3 to advance in the Columbia Regional. The Monarchs will take on host South Carolina at 7 p.m. on Saturday. The Gamecocks overcame a two-run deficit Friday afternoon beating Virginia 4-3 to advance. The Cavaliers play Jacksonville at noon in Columbia in an elimination game.

In the Knoxville Regional, Liberty beat ACC champion Duke 11-6 Friday. The Flames now have a date with host Tennessee on Saturday at 6 p.m.

And in the Greenville Regional, Norfolk State fell to host East Carolina 8-5 on Friday. The Spartans take on Maryland at 1 p.m. Saturday in an elimination game.