VCU women’s basketball halts team activities due to COVID

Dayton guard Jayla Scaife (42) drives to the basket against Virginia Commonwealth forward Kseniya Malashka (11) and guard Taya Robinson (1) during the first half of their women’s Atlantic 10 championship NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, March 8, 2020, in Dayton, Ohio. (AP Photo/Gary Landers)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – The VCU women’s basketball program announced Sunday they are pausing all team activities due to COVID-19 protocols.

The Rams game against UMass originally scheduled for Sunday has been postponed, and no decision regarding the team’s upcoming games at the Siegel Center against George Washington on Jan. 20 and Richmond on Jan. 24 have been made yet.

“VCU athletics follows Atlantic 10 Conference, Virginia Commonwealth University and Virginia Department of Health guidelines to prioritize the safety of student-athletes, coaches and staff as well as the VCU community,” the team said in a statement.

The Rams last played on Jan. 15, losing 55-49 to UMass. VCU is 6-6 overall and 4-1 in A10 play.

When all personnel have cleared COVID protocols, team activities will resume.