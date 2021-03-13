VCU women’s basketball to play for Atlantic 10 championship

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The VCU women’s basketball team will share the spotlight with the men’s basketball team on Sunday, as both programs will be playing for Atlantic 10 tournament championships.

The Lady Rams knocked off top-seeded Dayton 56-50 in the tournament semifinals on Saturday at the VCU Siegel Center.

VCU reaches the A-10 title game for the third consecutive year. The Lady Rams have never won a tournament championship.

Saturday’s game was a nail-biter from start to finish. VCU led 32-26 at halftime and held a one-point advantage going into the fourth quarter of regulation.

The Flyers went cold shooting the ball in the final six minutes of the game, making one of their last eight shots in the closing minutes. VCU put the game out of reach thanks to clutch free throw shooting.

Taya Robinson led all scorers with 18 points for VCU. She added 9 rebounds, 7 steals and 3 assists for the Lady Rams. Tera Reed added 12 points and Sarah Te-Blasu chipped in 11 points to round out the double-digit scorers for VCU.

Jenna Giacone led Dayton with 16 points and 3 steals.

VCU will play either Saint Louis or UMass in championship game on Sunday. Tip-off is at noon at the Siegel Center, and the game can be watched on ESPNU.