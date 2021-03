RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The VCU women’s basketball team defeated UMass 81-69 to win the Atlantic 10 tournament championship at the VCU Siegel Center on Sunday afternoon.

This is VCU’s first A10 championship in program history.

The Lady Rams secure the conference’s automatic bid into the 2021 NCAA Division I women’s basketball tournament.

They will know their first round opponent when the bracket is released on Monday, March 15.

