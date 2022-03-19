WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WRIC) — The Virginia Commonwealth University Rams men’s basketball team has reached the end of their season with a loss to the Wake Forest Demon Deacons in the second round of the National Invitational Tournament.

VCU senior Vince Williams, Jr. scored a career-high 27 points in what might have been his final game as a Ram.

This is just the second ever matchup between the two programs, the first being in 2010 in which the Rams won 90-69.

The Demon Deacons’ 25-9 record this year was good for 5th best in the Atlantic Coast Conference. Their NCAA Tournament run ended before it could begin when they lost to Boston College in the second round of the ACC Tournament.

The Rams looked like they had everything going for them this regular season, just missing out on the No. 2 spot in the Atlantic 10 standings by two wins. They fell out of contention for an NCAA Tournament bid when they lost their opening matchup in the A10 Tournament to cross-town rival Richmond.

Williams scored 27 points and had 8 rebounds, a steal and a block. Guard Jayden Nunn scored 18 and had 3 rebounds, 2 assists and a steal. Guard Ace Baldwin had 4 points, 4 assists, 3 rebounds and a steal.

Wake Forest guard Aldones Williams led the team in scoring with 19 points, and had 5 assists, 4 rebounds and a steal. Center Dallas Walton had 16 points, 7 rebounds, 2 steals and an assist. Guard Cameron Hildreth had 10 points, 5 rebounds and 3 steals.