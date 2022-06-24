RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — For the second consecutive year, the Virginia Commonwealth University Men’s Basketball team has had a player selected in the NBA Draft.

Vince Williams, Jr., who led the Rams in scoring and rebounds and was First Team All-Atlantic 10 last year, was selected by the Memphis Grizzlies with the 47th pick in the 2022 NBA Draft.

Last year, the Denver Nuggets selected former Ram and 2021 A-10 Player of the Year NaShon “Bones” Highland with the 26th pick in the draft. Hyland was the first player from VCU to be drafted since 2010, when Larry Sanders went to the Milwaukee Bucks with the 15th pick.

Williams will suit up for the Grizzlies in Summer League, which begins Tuesday, July 5