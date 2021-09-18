Villanova stuns Richmond 34-27 with 3 TDs in final 5 minutes

Local Sports

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Richmond Spiders 2_1548793741183.PNG.jpg

VILLANOVA, Pa. (AP) — Daniel Smith led a three-touchdown blitz in the final five minutes and Villanova stunned Richmond 34-27 on Saturday in the Colonial Athletic Association opener for both of the FCS-ranked teams.

The Wildcats had a 13-0 first-half lead obliterated by a 24-point deluge by the Spiders in the third quarter.

Jake Larson added a fourth-quarter field goal with nine minutes left in the game.

Then Smith and the Wildcats went to work with the quarterback finishing a 10-play drive with a 1-yard touchdown run, then throwing a 44-yard TD pass to Jaaron Hayek followed by a 47-yard score to Rayjoun Pringle to take the lead with 38 seconds left.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Enter the Pro Football Challenge

Pro Football Challenge
Pro Football Challenge

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

More Trending Stories

Local Events