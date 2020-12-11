Virginia Cavaliers prepare for the Commonwealth Cup match up with the Virginia Tech Hokies

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — We’re just a couple days away from the highly anticipated Commonwealth Clash at Lane Stadium. Last year, Virginia finally snapped a 15-game losing streak against the Hokies.

The Cavaliers have no plans on giving the cup back to the Hokies anytime soon. It was a long awaited triumph that head coach Bronco Mendenhall saw as the next step in elevating the UVA football program.

“Not only that game but just that season, which was the next good season, which just continues to grow and build momentum. That was just one component,” said Mendenhall.

This has been a season unlike any other but some things never change. What is at stake in this Commonwealth Clash is bragging rights as Virginia Tech looks to take back the cup while UVA looks to keep it in Charlottesville.

“Last year was the start of a trend that we’re working towards and we want to make it a yearly thing, you know beat tech. We have to have that same mindset. That going into this game, we’re underdogs. We have something to prove. This is our year. Every year needs to be our year,” said Joey Blount.

The Hoos haven’t won back-to-back games against the Hokies since the late 90s. The match-up was previously intended to be the season opener in 2020 before COVID issues on the Hokies side pushed the game back to its traditional spot — as the finale to both teams’ campaigns. “And it doesn’t mean the game isn’t more important. It doesn’t mean the game doesn’t have significant value. But the preparation models, they’re designed to maximize performance every single week so there is more routine than a typical routine I would say as a reference point,” said Mendenhall.

After struggles in the beginning of the season, UVA enters the regular season finale on a four-game win streak. “Coming thru the season it’s been up and downs a lot and to finish it out with a potential win in Blacksburg would just add to the story,” said Mendenhall.

The Commonwealth Clash providing some sense of normalcy to a season that’s been anything but.