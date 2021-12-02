Virginia football head coach Bronco Mendenhall stepping down after upcoming bowl game

Virginia head coach Bronco Mendenhall on the sideline during an NCAA college football game against Pittsburgh, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Less than a week after the Virginia Cavaliers lost at home to Virginia Tech in their annual rivalry game on the football field, UVA head coach Bronco Mendenhall has announced he is resigning.

Mendenhall’s resignation takes effect after the team competes in its upcoming bowl game, which is still to be announced.

“It has been a privilege to have Bronco Mendenhall direct the Virginia football team over the past six seasons,” Virginia athletics director Carla Williams said in a statement. “He has done an exceptional job of not just transforming the program, but elevating the expectations for the program.”

Mendenhall has amassed a 36-38 record over six seasons in Charlottesville, including an appearance for the Cavaliers in the 2019 ACC Championship. The Cavaliers finished 6-6 in 2021, losing four consecutive games to close out the regular season.