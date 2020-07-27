Virginia High School League decision means schools and athletes will have to adjust

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — For the Virginia High School League (VHSL) a decision on sports for the upcoming school year was necessary.

The coronavirus pandemic has made things difficult dating back to March when the winter sports season was ended early and the spring season was later canceled.

Now a plan is in place for the 2020-21 year as the VHSL voted 34-1 in favor of a plan to move fall sports to the spring.

High school football is just one of many fall sports impacted but the plan, referred to as Model 3, adjusts the calendar for all sports.

Winter sports begin December 14, followed by fall sports in mid-February and spring sports in April. Petersburg High School athletic director Bill Lawson III notes the challenges the adjustment presents.

“It’s sort of pushing things on top of each other,” said Lawson III. “So when you have multi-sport athletes having to play a sport and then get ready for probably their dominant sport it’s gonna make it a little difficult.”

Sharing facilities like the gym and outdoor fields will also provide a challenge, but Lawson III is ready to make the most of it.

“We just want the parents and fans to understand it’s a difference for everybody,” added Lawson III. “This is the first time. It’s going to be different situations.”