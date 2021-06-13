Virginia rallies late, beats Dallas Baptist to force deciding game in NCAA Super Regional

Virginia’s Alex Tappen celebrates his eighth inning home run during an NCAA college baseball tournament super regional game against Dallas Baptist Saturday, June 13, 2021, in Columbia, S.C. Virginia won 4-0. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — An Allen Tappen three-run home run in the bottom of the eighth inning provided some much needed run support for pitcher Kyle Whitten, who slammed the door shut for Virginia in the ninth inning of a 4-0 victory over Dallas Baptist in the NCAA Super Regional in Columbia, S.C. on Sunday.

The win sets up a winner-take-all showdown on Monday at Founders Park on the campus of the University of South Carolina for the right to go to the College World Series in Omaha, Neb.

The Cavaliers are looking for their first appearance in the double elimination national championship tournament since 2015, while the Patriots seek their first trip to Omaha in program history.

Game 3 of the series will begin at 1 p.m. and will air on TV on ESPNU.

Sunday’s game went 7 1/2 innings without a run crossing the plate. Both Rhett Kouba, the starting pitcher for Dallas Baptist, and Griff McGarry, the starter for UVA, gave both their bullpens a chance to rest following Game 1 on Saturday.

Kouba did struggle in the eighth for the Patriots. Up until that point he had allowed just four Wahoo hits in seven innings of work. But after giving up a solo homer to Zack Gelof, which gave UVA a 1-0 lead, things fell apart.

McGarry surrendered just two hits over seven innings and recorded 10 strikeouts for the Cavaliers.