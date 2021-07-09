Virginia releases non-conference schedule ahead of 2021-22 men’s basketball season

Virginia guard Kihei Clark (0) in a first-round game against Ohio in the NCAA men’s college basketball tournament, Saturday, March 20, 2021, at Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The University of Virginia on Friday released its slate of non-conference men’s basketball games for the upcoming 2021-22 season.

The Cavaliers will play 10 games against non-Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) opponents this season.

UVA will open the new campaign at John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville on Tuesday, November 9 as the U.S. Naval Academy comes to town.

Virginia will take on two in-state schools as part of the non-conference slate. Radford will head to Charlottesville on Friday, November 12, while the Cavaliers will make the short drive up Interstate 81 to Harrisonburg to take on James Madison in their new arena, Atlantic Union Bank Center, on Tuesday, December 7. That game is scheduled for a 7 p.m. start.

The rest of the non-conference schedule includes a road trip to Houston to take on the Cougars on November 16. Houston made it to the Final Four in 2021. Additionally, UVA will take part in the Legends Classic in Newark, N.J. on November 22-23. Northwestern, Providence and Georgia are the other teams competing. Matchups in that event are to be determined. Also, Virginia will play in the 2021 ACC/Big Ten Challenge, hosting the Iowa Hawkeyes on November 29.

The times and TV assignments for the non-conference games outside of the JMU game are still to be determined. The full ACC schedule for UVA will be released at a later date, but the Cavaliers will play home-and-home games against Clemson, Duke, Louisville, Miami, Pittsburgh and Virginia Tech, with only road games against North Carolina, N.C. State, Notre Dame and Syracuse, and only home games against Boston College, Florida State, Georgia Tech and Wake Forest.