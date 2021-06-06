Virginia staves off elimination, faces Old Dominion in baseball regional final

Virginia pitcher Mike Vasil throws against Duke in the first inning of an NCAA college baseball game at the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament on Saturday, May 29, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — At least one team representing Virginia will be moving on to next weekend’s NCAA baseball super regionals, and that one team will be coming out of the Columbia Regional.

UVA held off host South Carolina on Sunday afternoon, as the Cavaliers beat the Gamecocks 3-2 in an elimination game. UVA will now face Old Dominion in the regional championship which begins at 6 p.m. A Cavaliers victory Sunday evening will force a winner-take-all game on Monday at 7 p.m.

Virginia plated runs in the first, second and third innings, jumping out to an early 3-0 lead. Devin Ortiz and Nic Kent both had RBI hits for the Cavaliers, while Alex Tappen hit a solo home run to round out the scoring.

But South Carolina answered with runs of their own in the sixth and seventh innings, giving the Gamecocks an opportunity to even the score.

However Stephen Schoch closed the door for the Cavaliers. His five strikeouts over 2 1/3 innings of work in the closing stages of the game guaranteed UVA at least one more game in their season.

Elsewhere in the NCAA Baseball Tournament, as of this writing Liberty was up big on Duke early in their Knoxville Regional elimination game. The Flames lead the Blue Devils 8-0 in the 2nd inning.

And weather has delayed VCU’s elimination game against Campbell in the Starkville Regional. The Rams will now take on the Camels at 7:36 p.m.