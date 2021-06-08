Virginia stuns Old Dominion in extra innings, wins Columbia Regional and advances to NCAA Super Regional

Virginia celebrates after their win against Notre Dame in an NCAA college baseball game at the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament on Friday, May 28, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — After dropping their opening game of the 2021 NCAA Baseball Tournament, the University of Virginia rattled off four straight victories, including a walk-off win in extra innings on Tuesday against Old Dominion, to capture the Columbia Regional championship.

The 4-3 win over ODU will keep the Cavaliers in South Carolina into the weekend, as UVA will take on Dallas Baptist University in the NCAA Super Regional, a best-of-three series to determine who will move on to the 2021 College World Series in Omaha, Neb. Game 1 of the Super Regional begins at noon on Saturday, June 12 and will air on TV on ESPNU.

Virginia advances to the Super Regional for the first time since 2015. That year the Cavaliers made their second straight College World Series appearance and captured the school’s first and so far only national championship in baseball.

Devin Ortiz won the game for UVA in the bottom of the 10th inning, hitting a solo home run.

The winner-take-all contest between the Cavaliers and the Monarchs, the No. 11 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament, began at 9 a.m. on Tuesday morning after inclement weather postponed the game from Monday night.

The game was tightly contested, as neither team was able to plate a run until the top of the sixth, when Brock Gagliardi’s RBI single gave Old Dominion a 1-0 lead.

But Virginia would answer and take the lead with two runs in the bottom of the seventh. Back-to-back RBI hits from Nic Kent and Alex Tappen put UVA out front.

In the top of the eighth, ODU rallied to get back in the lead thanks to RBI singles from Gagliardi and Tommy Bell.

A wild pitch scored Ortiz from third for the Cavaliers in the bottom of the eighth, tying the game at three apiece.