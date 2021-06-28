Virginia Tech basketball coach Mike Young signs contract extension

Virginia Tech head coach Mike Young, left, talks to guard Jalen Cone during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Michigan State, Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, in Lahaina, Hawaii. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia Tech men’s basketball coach Mike Young has signed a contract extension with the school, according to multiple reports.

Young’s agreement will keep him in Blacksburg for six seasons.

There’s been no formal announcement from Virginia Tech, but official news is expected soon.

Young helped the Hokies to an NCAA Tournament appearance this past season and was named ACC Coach of the Year. He’s 31-23 over the last two seasons.

The Roanoke Times reports Young was to be paid $2.75 million this year.