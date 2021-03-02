Virginia Tech men’s basketball game Wednesday canceled

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Wednesday’s game between Virginia Tech and Louisville at Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg has been canceled, the ACC announced on Tuesday.

The cancellation comes after a contract tracing review of the Hokies program, according to the conference.

Tech is currently in third place in the ACC men’s basketball standings in the final week of the regular season. The Hokies will travel to Raleigh to take on NC State to finish the regular season on Saturday afternoon. Tip off for that game is 2 p.m.

The 2021 ACC Tournament is scheduled for March 9-13 in Greensboro, NC.

