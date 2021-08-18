Virginia Tech men’s basketball non-conference schedule released

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Tech men’s basketball team unveiled its schedule of games against non-conference opponents for the 2021-22 season on Wednesday.

Highlighting the slate is a trip to New York City the week of Thanksgiving to take part in the NIT Season Tip-Off. The Hokies will play Memphis on Nov. 24 and then will take on either Iowa State or Xavier on Nov. 26.

Tech will take part in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge, welcoming former ACC rival Maryland to Cassell Coliseum on Dec. 1.

The Hokies will take on just one in-state non-conference school this season. That will be Nov. 15 when Radford makes the short trip up Interstate 81 to Blacksburg.

Virginia Tech’s first non-conference game will be Nov. 9 against Maine.