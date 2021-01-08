Virginia Tech to face South Carolina in 2025 Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game

ATLANTA – SEPTEMBER 05: A cheerleader runs a flag for the Virginia Tech Hokies across the field against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game at Georgia Dome on September 5, 2009 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – It’s still four years out, but Virginia Tech knows who their opponent will be for the 2025 season opener.

The organizers of the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl announced Friday that the Hokies will square off against the South Carolina Gamecocks in the 2025 edition of the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game on either Aug. 31 or Sept. 1. The contest airs annually on the first Saturday of the college football season and has historically featured an ACC vs. SEC matchup.

“We look forward to showcasing our program in a front of a national television audience in one of the nation’s premier sporting venues, Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta,” Tech Director of Athletics Whit Babcock said. “I’m confident we’ll see a strong contingent of our fan base cheering on the Hokies in their inaugural game in that facility and visiting the College Football Hall of Fame that weekend. We feel very confident about the strength of our scheduling going forward, as well as its appeal to Tech fans across the country.”

This will be the third appearance for the Hokies in this game. Their last two appearances in the game were both against Nick Saban and Alabama in 2009 and 2013. The Crimson Tide won both those games 34-24 and 35-10 respectively.

“Our team always looks forward to the opportunity to play in ‘trophy games’ and I’m sure our team relish the chance to compete for ‘The Old Leather Helmet’ trophy against South Carolina in the 2025 Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game,” Virginia Tech head coach Justin Fuente said. “I know our players enjoy playing in NFL venues and I’m sure our fans will also appreciate cheering on the Hokies as we square off with an SEC opponent in Mercedes-Benz Stadium.”

Virginia Tech and South Carolina will meet on the football field for the 21st time, but it will be the first matchup since 1991.

It will also mark the first time South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer will face off against his former school. Shane is the son of legendary Hokies mentor Frank Beamer.

“I appreciate Gary Stokan and Peach Bowl, Inc. for making this awesome opportunity available to us,” Beamer said. “Any time you open a season in a premier event like the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game against a quality opponent like Virginia Tech, it’s exciting for our players, staff and fans and helps in our recruiting efforts. Having been part of this game before, I know it’s run in a first-class manner and we’re happy to be a part of it.”