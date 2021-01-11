Virginia Tech women fall to Georgia Tech, extends losing skid to four games

ATLANTA (WFXR) — Lorela Cubaj’s two free throws were the difference in a back and forth affair between Virginia Tech and Georgia Tech, with the Yellow Jackets earning the 56-54 win to hand the Hokies their fourth straight loss.

Virginia Tech held a ten-point lead going into the final quarter only to see it evaporate when the Yellow Jackets went on an 11-0 run to start the fourth. The game was tied 54-54 with less than three seconds left when freshman Georgia Amoore committed a foul shortly after the Georgia Tech inbounds pass, sending Cubaj to the line for the decisive free throws.

Aisha Sheppard led all scorers with 20 points as the Hokies fell to 6-4 overall, 1-4 in ACC play.

“Even though we were up by ten going into the fourth quarter, I thought we left opportunities on the table and we didn’t capitalize. And we just stopped playing together right now,” head coach Kenny Brooks said. “We just have to be better. we’re not playing well. We’re not playing well together. We’re not trusting each other enough and it’s showing. It’s showing at the worst times of the game.”

Virginia Tech travels to Chapel Hill, N.C. to face North Carolina on Thursday.