Virginia Union men’s basketball to participate in Chris Paul HBCU Tip-Off

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia Union will be one of four schools participating in the inaugural Chris Paul HBCU Tip-Off on November 22-23 at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut.

Virginia Union, Morehouse College, West Virginia State and Winston-Salem State will play two games in a doubleheader format on each day, though the matchups, game times and television have not been released.

“This is a great honor to be invited to the Chris Paul HBCU Tip-Off with some of the best HBCUs in the country. It will also be a great opportunity for our young men to tour the Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, Mass right after my teammate and Virginia Union’s very own Ben Wallace goes into the Hall of Fame in September. I would like to thank Chris Paul for continuing to give HBCUs the opportunity to showcase our prestigious schools on the biggest stage,” Virginia Union head coach Jay Butler said in a release.

Paul is an 11-time NBA All-Star.

“I appreciate the collaboration of the Basketball Hall of Fame and Mohegan Sun in hosting this inaugural event,” Paul said. “With several family members and friends who have attended HBCUs, I know first-hand how important they are to our community and country’s future. I’m excited to offer an elevated experience to the players and fans this November.”

Virginia Union did not compete during the 2020-21 season and had a 18-11 record in the 2019-20 campaign.