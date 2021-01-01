Virginia-Virginia Tech basketball game postponed by COVID-19

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The highly anticipated matchup between No. 23 Virginia and No. 24 Virginia Tech will have to wait.
The Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) announced late on Friday afternoon that Saturday’s men’s basketball game in Charlottesville has been postponed due to “a positive test, subsequent quarantining, and contact tracing with a Virginia men’s basketball staff member,” according to a release.
“The team is adhering to the outlined protocols within the ACC Medical Advisory Group report,” the release said.
Virginia last played on Wednesday at Notre Dame. Their next game, at home next Wednesday against Wake Forest, is currently still on.
Virginia Tech’s next scheduled game is also next Wednesday on the road against Louisville.