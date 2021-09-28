VSU requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination to attend football games

Virginia State University is now offering what could be the nation’s first higher education course about the history of historically black colleges and universities.

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State University announced that anyone attending one of its sports events will need to show proof of full COVID-19 vaccination to enter.

VSU said this new policy will take place effective immediately and apply for attendees 18-year-old and up. The university will accept vaccination cards or overall records along with a picture ID.

“Right now, our campus has an infection rate below 1%. Our goal is to maintain or even reduce our already low positivity rate in an effort to eradicate the virus on campus altogether,” said Peggy Davis, VSU Associate Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics. “At all times, the safety of our students comes first and this step further demonstrates that as our priority.”

Masks will still be required in all of the college’s outdoor spaces unless someone is actively eating or drinking.

This is just the university’s latest COVID-19 vaccine guideline. In August, VSU announced that all students and staff would need to be vaccinated against the virus, or apply for a religious or medical exemption. People with an exemption need to be tested for COVID-19 twice a week.

The newest set of guidelines will be enforced at VSU’s homecoming game against Lincoln University on Oct. 23, at Rogers Stadium.