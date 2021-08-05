VUU football player signs deal with local restaurant under new NCAA name, image, likeness rules

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Earlier this summer, the NCAA relaxed its rules prohibiting student-athletes from profiting off of the use of their name, image and likeness. Now, one Virginia Union football player is cashing in.

Marquez Taylor is a Life Christian Academy alum and transferred to Virginia Union from the University of Richmond. This summer, Taylor paid a visit to Star Burger (5001 Government Rd., Richmond, Va. 23231), and from the moment he stepped inside, he felt good about it.

“I went back a few days later, told them I was an NCAA athlete, kind of showed them my brand and showed them my Instagram too, and they went from there,” Taylor said. “We kind of set up a meeting where I got the details, and then when I finally got it confirmed, I was excited. I was appreciative of how supportive they were of having me build my brand as well.”

Taylor tells 8Sports he will be paid an undisclosed amount of money in exchange for the restaurant being able to use his image and likeness to promote the business. Additionally, Taylor says he’ll be able to promote his own personal brand through the partnership.

Schools across Virginia and the nation have been trying to forge a path forward since the rules changed at the start of last month.

As part of the special session of the Virginia General Assembly, lawmakers included language outlining what institutions can and can’t do to a player that profits off their own name, image and likeness, what is off limits in terms of what student-athletes can promote and be involved in, and sets a groundwork for schools to govern when student-athletes can be involved.

The language also states that student-athletes must disclose to their schools any agreements that involve compensation but that it’s up to the schools to come up with a reporting system.

Taylor is the first instance of a collegiate student-athlete in the area working out some kind of deal. With the window of opportunity open for student-athletes at all levels, Taylor says athletes shouldn’t be afraid to take a chance and put themselves out there.

“There’s a lot of things that you can make happen if you’re just willing to take that first step,” he said. “Don’t be scared of a ‘no’, you know? That’s the worst thing that could happen, so honestly I just hope that people take advantage of the same opportunities that I did.”