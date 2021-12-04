Wake Forest trounces Virginia Tech in ACC opener, 80-61

Local Sports

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Dallas Walton (13) of Wake Forest scores in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Virginia Tech in Blacksburg, Va. Saturday, Dec. 4 2021. (Matt Gentry/The Roanoke Times via AP)

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Daivien Williamson tossed in 19 points and Dallas Walton scored 17 as Wake Forest pulled away in the second half to beat Virginia Tech 80-61 in an Atlantic Coast Conference opener.

Williamson scored 11 points in the second half to help the Demon Deacons (8-1) turn a 38-34 lead at intermission into a rout. Williamson sank 8 of 14 shots, including 3 of 6 from behind the 3-point line, as Wake Forest shot 63% from the floor and 44% from distance (7 of 16).

Walton knocked down 7 of 10 shots against Virginia Tech’s stout defense. The Hokies came in yielding just 53.4 points per game — second best in the nation.

Keve Aluma paced Virginia Tech (6-3) with 23 points, nine rebounds and five assists.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Enter the Pro Football Challenge

Pro Football Challenge
Pro Football Challenge

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

More Trending Stories

Local Events