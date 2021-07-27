Washington Capitals ink superstar Alex Ovechkin to contract extension

FILE – Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin celebrates scoring his 718 career goal during the second period of the team’s NHL hockey game against the New York Islanders in Washington, in this Tuesday, March 16, 2021, file photo. Ovechkin re-signed with the Washington Capitals on the eve of free agency, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, inking a four-year deal worth $40 million.(AP Photo/Nick Wass, File)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Alexander Ovechkin will finish his NHL career as a member of the Washington Capitals. The team announced Tuesday they have reached an agreement with the Russian superstar on a five-year contract extension worth $47.5 million.

Ovechkin was the top overall draft pick by the Caps in 2004. Since then, “The Great 8” has gone on to record 730 goals, good enough for sixth all-time on the NHL goal scorers list. He needs one goal in the 2021-22 season to tie Marcel Dionne for sixth all-time, 11 to catch Brett Hull for fourth, and would need to score at least 36 goals this season to tie former Capital Jaromir Jagr for third place.

Wayne Gretzky is the league’s all-time scorer with 894 career goals. Ovi has scored 50 or more goals in eight of his 16 years in the NHL. Many believe Ovechkin can come close to, or even eventually surpass Gretzky before he calls it a career. Pandemic-shortened seasons at the end of 2020 and in 2020-21 slowed him down slightly. Last season, Ovechkin played in 45 of the team’s 56 regular season games and scored a career-low 24 goals.

Ovechkin won a Stanley Cup title with the Capitals in 2018.