Washington Football Team coach Ron Rivera cancer-free

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Washington Football Team coach Ron Rivera is cancer-free.

That’s according to tweets from his daughter Courtney and wife Stephanie on Thursday.

“Thanks for all the love and prayers…just got off the phone with mom and dad leaving the hospital,” Courtney Rivera tweeted.

“Prayers have been answered. Thx to all the Drs & nurses who “Coached up” (Rivera) and me and gave us the winning game plan to defeat cancer. The PET scan said it all, cancer you lost this fight!” Stephanie Rivera tweeted.

Rivera was diagnosed with skin cancer in August and continued to coach through his treatments. He admitted to feeling weak and often needed IVs on game days.

But he celebrated his final treatment in October, ringing the bell, and went back to work, guiding the Washington Football Team to its first playoff bid since the 2015 season.