Washington Football Team game postponed, will play Eagles Tuesday

FILE – Washington Football Team helmets are shown before an NFL preseason football game against the Cincinnati Bengals in Landover, Md., in this Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, file photo. The NFL Players Association says it has sent a formal request to the league for information about Washington’s practice facility being searched last week by federal authorities. (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr., File)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — After discussions between the NFL and NFLPA about the surge of COVID-19 cases among teams slated to play this weekend, it was announced that three upcoming games will be postponed — including the Washington Football Team’s.

Taylor Heinicke was the latest player to be added to Washington’s Reserve/COVID-19 list, joining 21 other players including his backup, Kyle Allen.

In July, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell told teams they would not be rescheduling any games this year, but the recent omicron variant and the fear of active spread among players contributed to this decision. Last season the NFL cancelled a total of 15 games.

Washington’s game against Philadelphia is just one of three that were scheduled for the weekend and will now be taking place early next week. The game between the Raiders and Browns will now take place Monday, Dec. 20 and the game between the Seahawks and Rams will now take place Tuesday, Dec. 21.

