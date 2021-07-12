Washington Football Team president rules out nickname ‘Warriors’ for franchise’s next identity

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — This upcoming season will likely be the last the Washington Football Team will be going by that moniker, but if you were hoping team owner Dan Snyder and his front office team would end up choosing the nickname “Warriors” as the team’s next name, don’t count on it happening.

WFT president Jason Wright made it clear the name won’t be among the team’s final options for a new name. After changing its name to the Washington Football Team in the summer of 2020, it was evident any reference to American Indians in the franchise’s next name would not be the case.

“One might look at this name as a natural, and even harmless transition considering that it does not necessarily or specifically carry a negative connotation. But as we learned through our research and engagement with various groups, “context matters” and that makes it a “slippery slope,” Wright said in his weekly brief on the team’s website.

The organization welcomed suggestions for new names from fans, but ultimately the front office will make a determination.