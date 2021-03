Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) can’t hold onto the ball under pressure from Cincinnati Bengals cornerback William Jackson (22) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WRIC) — Cornerback William Jackson has signed a three-year contract with the Washington Football Team, according to ESPN. The former Cincinnati Bengals player will make $42 million playing with the WFT.

According to ESPN, throughout his career Jackson has had 150 tackles, 3 interceptions, a sack, 41 passes defended and one touchdown.