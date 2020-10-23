Washington Football Team to allow fans at November game against Giants

LANDOVER, MARYLAND – SEPTEMBER 13: Ryan Kerrigan #91 of the Washington Football Team celebrates after a play against the Philadelphia Eagles in the second half at FedExField on September 13, 2020 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WRIC) — The Washington Football Team announced on Twitter that season ticket holders will soon be able to attend a home game again. A select number of “Gold Members” will able to return to FedExField to watch their team play the Giants on Nov. 8.

The tweet says, they came to this decision after “careful consideration and evaluation.” The team previously had success inviting fans back for their “Friends and Family” game.

