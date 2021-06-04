Washington Football Team to open 2021 training camp in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Washington Football Team will be returning to Richmond this summer for training camp in preparation for the 2021 season.

The team announced Friday that camp will be held from July 27-31 at the Bon Secours Training Center on Leigh Street. Training camp was held in Richmond in 2019. The COVID-19 pandemic forced teams to hold camps without fans in attendance at their respective team facilities in 2020.

In years prior, the WFT would spend the first two weeks of camp in Richmond. Additionally, the City of Richmond previously paid Washington $500,000 each season for the team to come to town.

Starting this year, the city will no longer be paying for the team to come. Instead, the WFT will be paying the city $100,000 to rent the training center out.

Camp sessions on July 28-31 will be open to the public, and the team will continue to issue a number of passes to fans each day. The practice and training on July 31 will be part of a league-wide day of celebration recognizing the return of football.

Washington opens the 2021 preseason on August 12 on the road against the New England Patriots. The Football Team opens the 2021 regular season on September 12 against the Los Angeles Chargers at FedEx Field.

For more information on training camp in Richmond, and to sign up for updates and access to fan passes, head over to the WFT training camp page.