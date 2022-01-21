Washington Football Team’s next stadium could be in Virginia, legislators push to prepare

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Bills from both Democratic and Republican members of Virginia’s General Assembly have been introduced to put the Washington Football Team’s new stadium in Northern Virginia.

HB 1353, introduced by Delegate Barry Knight (R-Virginia Beach) and SB 727, introduced by Richard Saslaw (D-Fairfax), would establish the Virginia Football Stadium Authority. According to Virginia LIS, the Virginia Football Stadium Authority would be responsible for “financing the construction of a football stadium and related facilities.”

The Washington Post, said these related facilities would include retail spaces similar to the Navy Hill project that was proposed in Richmond.

The Washington Football Team has already taken steps to arrange a move to Northern Virginia. In late 2021, team officials traveled to Richmond to meet with members of the General Assembly, including Del. Lamont Bagby (D-Henrico), according to the Washington Post.

FedEx Field, the current home of the Washington Football Team, was opened in 1997 and has since garnered a reputation for being the NFL’s worst stadium. According to a post on Fansided’s Washington Football Team blog, after the team announces a new name Feb. 2, the focus will shift back to finding a location for a new stadium.

The Washington Football team is contractually obligated to keep playing at FedEx Field, located in the suburbs north of D.C. in Landover, Maryland, until 2027. By then, a new home for the team with a new name will likely have been built — and several politicians are hoping it will be built in Virginia.

“Virginia is a football state. We deserve a football team … both as a source of shared pride and of state revenues. We have a business-minded, forward-thinking governor and House majority, and as we continue to pursue this opportunity,” said House Majority Leader Terry G. Kilgore (R-Gate City) about the WFT moving to Virginia. “I think it’s important for us to understand how this project and its revenues will benefit the whole state, from Arlington to the mountains of Southwest Virginia.”

In a speech delivered to the Joint General Assembly Monday, Governor Glenn Youngkin expressed his support for a committee that could oversee the Washington Football Team’s move from Maryland to Virginia, according to the Washington Post