Nationals Park is closed after the opening day baseball game between the Washington Nationals and New York Mets was postponed because of coronavirus concerns. Thursday, April 1, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WRIC) — The Washington Nationals have announced they will postpone games scheduled this weekend against the New York Mets at Nationals Park.

This news comes after the Nationals had to cancel their opening day due to players testing positive for COVID-19.

The Nats decided to cancel this weekend’s series due to continued follow-up testing and contact tracing.

Stay with 8News for updates.