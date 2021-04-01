Washington Nationals postpone first game of the season due to COVID-19

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Washington Nationals announced they are postponing the first game of the season due to COVID-19.

“Tonight’s scheduled game between the host Washington Nationals and the New York Mets at National Park has been postponed because of ongoing contact tracing involving members of the Nationals organization,” the team tweeted out on Thursday,

Yesterday, the Nationals announced one player had tested positive for the virus and four others were in quarantine.

The team said the makeup game for tonight will happen on Friday.

