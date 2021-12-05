Washington rallies for 4th straight win, 17-15 over Raiders

Washington Football Team quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) celebrates after running for a gain against the Las Vegas Raiders during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Taylor Heinicke threw two touchdown passes and set up new kicker Brian Johnson’s game-winning 48-yard field goal with 37 seconds remaining to lead Washington to its fourth straight win with a 17-15 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders.

Heinicke threw a 7-yard TD pass to Logan Thomas on the opening drive and a 4-yarder to Antonio Gibson early in the fourth quarter after extending the drive with a key third-down scramble.

Washington Football Team running back Antonio Gibson (24) scores a touchdown around Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Brandon Facyson (35) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

Washington Football Team running back Antonio Gibson (24) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

Washington Football Team quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) throws against the Las Vegas Raiders during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

But Washington then allowed the Raiders to score on successive drives to take a 15-14 lead on Daniel Carlson’s 37-yard field goal before Heinicke set up Johnson’s game-winning kick.