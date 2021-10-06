Washington’s Reyes set to be 1st Chilean to play in NFL game

Local Sports

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – Washington Football Team tight end Sammis Reyes (80) runs during an NFL preseason football game against the Baltimore Ravens in Landover, Md., in this Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, file photo. Sammis Reyes is on the verge of becoming the first person from Chile to play in an NFL game. He is expected to be in uniform Sunday against the New Orleans Saints after an injury to teammate Logan Thomas. The converted basketball player who emigrated to the U.S. as a teenager appreciates his journey and the significance of being the first Chilean to reach the NFL. Reyes called Washington his dream team and said he did not want to play for anyone else. (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr., File)

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Washington tight end Sammis Reyes is on the verge of becoming the first person from Chile to play in an NFL game.

He is expected to be in uniform Sunday against the New Orleans Saints after an injury to teammate Logan Thomas.

FILE – Washington Football Team tight end Sammis Reyes (80) walks on the field for an NFL football practice at FedEx Field in Landover, Md., in this Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, file photo. Sammis Reyes is on the verge of becoming the first person from Chile to play in an NFL game. He is expected to be in uniform Sunday against the New Orleans Saints after an injury to teammate Logan Thomas. The converted basketball player who emigrated to the U.S. as a teenager appreciates his journey and the significance of being the first Chilean to reach the NFL. Reyes called Washington his dream team and said he did not want to play for anyone else. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

The converted basketball player who emigrated to the U.S. as a teenager appreciates his journey and the significance of being the first Chilean to reach the NFL.

Reyes called Washington his dream team and said he did not want to play for anyone else. He finally feels at home in the area after a decade of moving around.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Enter the Pro Football Challenge

Pro Football Challenge
Pro Football Challenge

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

More Trending Stories

Local Events