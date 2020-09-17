Week 1 darlings Washington, Arizona meet in intriguing game

Washington Football Team tight end Logan Thomas (82) celebrates his touchdown against Philadelphia Eagles with teammate quarterback Dwayne Haskins (7), during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona and Washington both enter Sunday’s game with momentum, which has been elusive over the past few years for the struggling franchises.

The Cardinals beat San Francisco 49ers 24-20 in Week 1. The 49ers made it to the Super Bowl last season. Washington scored 27 unanswered points in a win over division rival Philadelphia.

The key matchup appears to be Arizona’s productive offense and Washington’s stellar pass rush.

Arizona was balanced in Week 1, passing for 224 yards and running for 180 yards. Washington had eight sacks against Philadelphia, led by Ryan Kerrigan and rookie Chase Young.