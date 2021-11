RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) -- The embattled Hampton Roads Regional Jail will remain open after a vote this week by the Virginia Board of Local and Regional Jails, six months after a board committee was highly critical of the Portsmouth lockup.

Members of the board's Jail Review Committee said during their April meeting that HRRJ showed "wanton disregard for minimum standards and a lack of sufficient trained staff" and called HRRJ "a significant threat to public safety." The committee had just reviewed four inmate deaths in 2018-2019.

The committee cited a lack of supervision of inmates, inadequate medical and mental health care and improper well-being checks among other deficiencies. Their recommendation was that HRRJ be decertified and that inmates held there be returned to their original jurisdiction.