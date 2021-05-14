With lines in the water, day two of James River Bassmaster Northern Open launches in Henrico County

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Day two of the James River Bassmaster Northern Open was held on Friday at Osborne Park Boat Landing in Henrico County. There are more than 400 anglers competing this week in the tournament that hasn’t been held in the Richmond area since 2019.

The historic James River is the first of three stops in the Bassmaster Northern series, part of the Basspro.com Bassmaster Open.

The anglers are fishing for largemouth bass, smallmouth bass and spotted bass that have to be at least 12″ long. Pro-anglers on the water can catch up to five bass and co-anglers can net up to three.

Mike Iaconelli, a professional angler with Bass, said he practiced in Osborne Park and Chickahominy Riverfront Park before Friday’s tournament.

He said practice is key to winning a Bass championship.

“There is no luck in fishing. There is as much luck in fishing as anything in life,” Iaconelli said. “When you get a bite, it is a piece of the puzzle and it is just about whether you want to listen to it or not.”

Tournament Manager Chris Bowes said the James River makes a great spot to host the tournament, with Friday’s outgoing tide creating a quality opportunity for a big catch.

“It’s a cumulative weight [of the fish caught] over the three days of competition,” Bowes said explaining how the winning angler is determined. “We sent out 223 pro-anglers and a little over 200 co-anglers to compete for a minimum of eight hours.”

The anglers all docked at 2 p.m. Friday to weigh their catches before releasing them back into The James.

Victorious contestants win over $300,000 in awards, with the top pro taking home over $52,500.

“Not too bad for three days on the water fishing,” Bowes said. “They are true pros. They truly practice their craft. They work hard at it and it is going to be a deserving finish.”