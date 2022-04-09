RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The largest amateur series of the nation’s fastest-growing sport made a stop in Richmond today for the Richmond Pickleball Classic.

The sport of Pickleball is similar to tennis, but with a faster pace and smaller court and racket. It was invented in 1965 and has steadily grown in popularity since then.

Over 100 teams signed up for the Richmond tournament, competing in singles and doubles in the singles, doubles and mixed categories. A total of $5,000 in prize money was up for grabs, and competitors could leave with as much as $300.

The World Pickleball Tour is travelling to 27 cities across 16 different states this year. World Pickleball Tour Event Activation Specialist Alex Horn hopes the tour can make it back to Richmond next year as the sport continues to grow in popularity.

“The biggest thing is that pickleball as a sport is continuing to grow, not just here in this area, but across the country and even the world,” said Horn. “So I think you’ll see a lot more of us and what we’re doing around and and probably right back here in Richmond in the future.”