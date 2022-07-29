BLUEFIELD, Va. (WVNS) — One sportsman club in Tazewell County is being recognized nationally.

The Triangle Sportsman Club in Bluefield won the Match of the Year award from the Glock Sport Shooting Foundation. This award is important because only one of these awards are only given to one sportsman club in the nation.

Tony Graham, President of the Sportsman Club, accepted the award from GSSF Operations Manager Scott Drobnick.

Drobnick said they plan to keep coming back to the Tallest Town.

“Glock is excited to be here for the fourth year. Not only to award Triangle Sportsman Club with the Match of the Year award but to also participate in this year’s event,” Drobnick said.

The sportsman club holds matches throughout the year and is offering a membership promotion.