Richmond locals part of Christopher Newport women’s soccer national championship team

Photo provided by CNU Athletics

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Several women who played high school soccer in the Richmond-area had key roles on the Christopher Newport University women’s soccer team as they won the Division III NCAA championship. The Captains won 2-0, over The College of New Jersey on Saturday.

Atlee alumna Riley Cook assisted on the first goal and scored the second one. Cook had seven goals and an assist in the NCAA Tournament alone and was named the Most Outstanding Offensive Player.

Goalkeeper Haley Eiser, who played at Monacan, was named to the All-Championship Team after her shutout in the final.

Other locals on the roster are forward Hannah Calliott who attended James River High School and midfielder Kenna McCarthy from Clover Hill High School.

