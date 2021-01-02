Longhorns react: Current and former UT football players speak out after head coach Tom Herman fired

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas Longhorns both current and former are reacting to the huge news coming out of UT Athletics on Saturday: the firing of Longhorns head coach Tom Herman after four seasons.
Below, find reactions from several Longhorns as they learned the news of Herman’s departure.
Current players
Jordan Whittington, wide receiver: “Woke up coachless.”
Josh Thompson, defensive back tweeted, simply: “Wowww,” and another with a shocked emoji.
Another wordless reaction:
D’Shawn Jamison, defensive back, tweeted a grimacing face.
And another.
Jared Wiley, tight end: “Thank you for giving me the opportunity to showcase myself at a place like Texas. Good luck at your next spot coach!”
DeMarvion Overshown, linebacker, sent three tweets, the first reading: “If it was a snake it would’ve bitten me,” followed by a facepalm emoji.
Chris Adimora, defensive back, tweeted that he’d put his phone on do-not-disturb, saying he “woke up coachless, simple as that.”
Former players
Byron Hobbs-Vaughns, former linebacker who entered the NCAA Transfer Portal tweeted: “Thank you for opening my eyes while being on campus, wasn’t perfect but definitely taught me lessons. Appreciate ya @CoachTomHerman.” The message was followed by a heart emoji.