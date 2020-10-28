Los Angeles Dodgers win World Series in 6 games, defeat Tampa Bay Rays, 3-1

Los Angeles Dodgers’ Mookie Betts celebrates after scoring against the Tampa Bay during the sixth inning in Game 6 of the baseball World Series Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — After 32 years of waiting, the Los Angeles Dodgers are World Series champions, defeating the Tampa Bay Rays, 3-1, to take the series in six games.

Mookie Betts, acquired in the offseason in a trade with Boston, went 2-for-4, scoring the eventual winning run in the sixth and also homering in the eighth.

Six Dodgers relievers combined to hold the Rays to no runs on two hits over 7 1/3 innings. Julio Urias picked up the save, striking out four batters without allowing a baserunner in 2 1/3 innings.

The Rays scored first on a Randy Arozarena solo home run in the first inning and appeared to be cruising behind a strong start from Blake Snell, who allowed only one hit through five innings.

But, after Snell allowed a single to Austin Barnes with one out in the sixth inning, manager Kevin Cash went to the bullpen.

The Dodgers capitalized as Betts doubled, then a wild pitch scored Barnes to tie the score and advanced Betts to third.

Corey Seager’s groundout to first brought in Betts, who added a solo home run for insurance in the bottom of the eighth.

It’s the seventh championship for the Dodgers, joining the 1955, 1959, 1963, 1965, 1981 and 1988 teams.